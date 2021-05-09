Guntur Girl Enters Record Books With Periodic Table 

Fazeela Tabassum Shaik, a 9-year-old child from Chilakaluripeta, Guntur district has broken her previous Guinness World Record of "The Fastest time to arrange all elements of the periodic table" in which she took 1min 57sec. Now she arranged in 1min 43 sec setting up a new Guinness record.

Earlier, a Pakistani child had set a record in 2.27 minutes, which has now been broken by Fazeela Tabassum Shaik. Fazeela practised nearly 4 to 5 months for daily 5 to 6 hrs daily to achieve this. Fazeela is presently trying to break her own record by setting the periodic table in 1 min 30 seconds.

In January 2021, Ganapavaram CR College conducted an official attempt at the Guinness Book of World Records and Fazeela Tabassum completed the event in 1.43 minutes. In this regard, Fazeela has received an official confirmation and certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records on April 27.