Guntur DC For Turning Kalyana Mandapams Into COVID Care' Centres

Guntur: Vivek Yadav, the District Collector of Guntur, has instructed the nodal officers to work together to stop the spread of Covid-19. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with the Sub-Collectors and RDOs at the Collectorate in Guntur. He instructed the officials to identify Kalyana Mandapams that can be turned into covid care centers.

He also instructed officials to carry out their duties efficiently. He directed patients who tested positive to be either admitted into the hospitals or stay be put home-isolation.

He said that 60 hospitals in the district are prepared to treat Covid19 patients. He instructed the ANMS to inquire about the health of patients in home isolation. He asked the doctors to get samples for Covid-19 tests to the laboratories in three hours. He directed officials to ensure that hospitals had adequate supplies of drugs and oxygen.

Vivek Yadav ordered officials to identify where the covid-19 cases were high and mark them as mini containment zones and place a red flag in those areas. He informed the officials that command control rooms should be set up at the division level. In this meeting, Joint collectors P Prasanti and K Sridhar Reddy, Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok, Srinivas Nurpur Ajay Kumar, trainee IAS Subham Bansal also participated.