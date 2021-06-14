Guntur: Corporate Schools Start Online Classes From Today

Guntur: Corporate schools have begun the online classes for students in grades 1 through 10 on Monday.

Students will follow lessons on their cell computers. If the parents have two children, each student has to be given a different system with internet access.

Teachers are contacting parents to request that they obtain study materials so that their children can engage in online sessions. The cost of each student's study material ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs7,000. Depending on the class, corporate schools sell study materials in violation of regulatory rules.

They are putting additional financial strain on students. Parents assume that they will not need to purchase study materials since teachers would teach from textbooks. The school administration will provide four to five books to each student.

Additionally, textbooks, notebooks, clothes, belts, and ties for each student should be purchased by their parents. Parents may be required to pay the first term's tuition at some corporate schools.

Meanwhile, as authorized by the Director of School Education, Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, government schools will begin giving online lessons on June 12. However, the government has yet to issue the academic calendar for the academic year 2021-22. The Saptagiri station also broadcasts lessons.

Students taking online lessons without an academic calendar is something MTF State President S Rama Krishna opposes. He feels that online classes should be given to enhance awareness about Covid-19. Students should be encouraged to practice yoga and participate in physical activities.