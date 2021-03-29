Guntur CI Fined For Not Wearing Mask

The number of coronavirus cases are slowly increasing not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other parts of the country. The government of AP is taking all measures to control the spread of the infection.

In view of the rise in coronavirus cases, it is important to reiterate that wearing masks is mandatory and following social distancing is important. The police are conducting special drives and are imposing fines on those who are violating the basic rules.

In Guntur, a CI was imposed a fine as he was not wearing a mask. SP Ammi Reddy conducted a surprise check in some parts of Guntur on Sunday. The traffic CI, who was on duty near Lodge circle, was spotted without a mask.

SP Ammi Reddy questioned CI why he was not wearing a mask? The CI is believed to have answered that he forgot to wear a mask. The SP told him to wear a mask which is mandatory as the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state. He also gave him a mask.

The SP is also said to have counseled people driving on the roads without wearing masks. He said that the shop owners should only allow people who wear masks and said that sanitizers should be made available in all the shops. He also said that the police have to ensure there is overcrowding in public places.

After a lull of four months, the number of daily coronavirus cases has increased in Andhra Pradesh. This indicates that the second wave has started in the state.

DGP Gautam Sawang Sunday conducted a review meeting with the district SPs and also issued some directions to them. He said that fine should be imposed on those who come out without wearing masks and should not spare those who are responsible for the spread of coronavirus.