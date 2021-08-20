Guntur B-Tech Student Case: AP Govt Hands Over Housing Site To Victim's Family

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday visited the family of the Guntur B-Tech student who lost her life in a murderous attack by a youth on the 15th of August. The Home Minister handed over the title deed for a housing site to the family members. A day after the attack the Home Minister had presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to them as part of the compensation extended by the government.

Speaking to the media Sucharita said that she was still deeply pained by Ramya’s murder incident. She said that the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. We have provided all the benefits that are required under the SC, ST Act. A check for Rs 10 lakh announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was handed over to the family members. We have provided employment for one member of the family as part of the compensation, she stated. A cheque for four and a half lakhs has already been issued as required by law. We have now distributed the land title so that they can build their house.

Speaking further the Home Minister cautioned the youth to be vigilant while using social media. We are conducting special counseling for students in colleges about this, she stated. Already 40 lakh people have downloaded the Disha app and three and a half lakh people have used the Disha app. If women are in trouble anywhere, inform the police through the Disha app, she urged.

