Guntur ASHA Worker Brain Dead After Corona Vaccine

An accredited social health activist (Asha) worker, Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi (42) was declared brain dead on Saturday night. According to the reports, Vijaya Lakshmi had recieved COVID 19 vaccine shot on January 19th. She suffered a brain stroke on Friday and she was immediately rushed to GGH.

The family members of Vijaya Lakshmi alleged that the she might have died due to corona vaccine. They said that she developed seizures and fever after receiving the vaccination.

It is said that Vijaya Lakshmi and another doctor has given vaccination from a same vial but doctor didn't face any complications so far.

The health authorities said that the woman didn't suffer brain stroke due to vaccination. GGH Guntur Superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said that, “We carried out all radiographic and laboratory investigations after she was brought to the hospital on Friday. Her stroke is not related to Covid-19 vaccine. She is currently being treated in the stroke unit of neurology department."

A woman, Gottimukkala Lakshmi (38) who is working as ANM in Tadepalli PHC received COVID vaccine shot on January 20. Later, she suffered head ache, seizures and was admitted to GGH on January 22. Currently, the condition of Lakshmi is said to be stable. DMHO Dr Jonnalagadda Yasmin and District Immunization Officer Dr Chukka Ratnamanmohan reached GGH to inquire about the condition of Vijaya Lakshmi and Gottimukkala Lakshmi.