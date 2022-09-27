Guntur: Andhra BJP Chief Tears Into TDP Boss Chandrababu Naidu 

Guntur: Launching a scathing attack on former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP chief, the state BJP president Somu Veerraju said in the name of developing Amaravati as a state capital, the TDP leader allegedly cheated the people of state.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed, "The Centre had given Rs. 6,500 crore to the Chandrababu Naidu government and the TDP leader should give an account of it.”

Somu Veerraju said the BJP-led Central government built AIIMS at Mangalagiri at a cost of Rs 1800 crore. He added that people should discuss which is good — state capital built by Chandrababu or AIIMS.

He questioned the delay in developing the state capital during the TDP regime. The BJP leader alleged the former CM Chandrababu Naidu made several official trips to foreign countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Japan but he failed to build the state capital.

