Guntakal: AP CM YS Jagan Helps Family That Lost Member In Padayatra

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again shown his humane side after keeping a promise made to a follower who died during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. He promised the family members of the person named Rangareddy that he would take care of them and as promised ensured financial assistance to them on Saturday.

As per reports, Rangareddy who hailed from Peddoddi village in Gooty mandal was an ardent admirer of late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He had walked along with YS Jagan when he was the leader of the Opposition during the Padayatra. He also shook hands with his favorite leader and posed for a photo in Kandra village in Nellore district. On the same afternoon, Ranga Reddy suffered a heart attack and died on the way while being taken to Gudur Hospital.

On hearing the news of Rangareddy's death, YS Jagan reached Kandra village and paid homage to his body. He promised to take care of the family of the deceased. Rangareddy is survived by his wife Ramanamma, daughters Bharathi and Bhagyalakshmi.

A few days ago, Guntakal YSRCP MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy reminded the Chief Minister of his promise. YS Jagan immediately responded and sent a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to be given to the family. The Guntakal MLA on Saturday handed over the cheque to Rangareddy's family members on Saturday in the presence of a local villagers and the sarpanch headman. The family members said they were forever indebted to CM YS Jagan.

