Gujarat CM Promises Land Allotment for Srivari Temple in Ahmedabad: TTD

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikanth Patel has promised Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allot suitable land for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple in Ahmedabad.

The TTD trust board members and the board chairman YV Subba Reddy along with governing council member Ketan Desai met CM Patel here on Monday.

The TTD delegates presented Srivari prasadam to the chief minister and felicitated him with a shawl. During an interaction, YV Subba Reddy briefed the Gujarat CM about the initiatives taken by the religious board to propagate Sanatan Hindu dharma across the country under the leadership of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It may be recalled here that the TTD board had passed a resolution recently to construct at least one replica temple of Lord Venkateswara in every state and Union Territory across the country.

“We will soon perform the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the temple in Mumbai. We also have asked the Gujarat government to allot the land for free of cost to the TTD board for constructing a temple. The Gujarat CM expressed happiness over the proposal and assured us that the required land would be allotted to TTD at a suitable location after discussing with the officials,” a TTD source said.

The TTD is gearing up to construct the new Srivari temples at Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Orissa and Puducherry. The Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the proposal to allot 496 kanal 17 marla of land to the TTD for the building of a Temple and its allied infrastructures, pilgrim amenities complex, Vedapatasala, spiritual/meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking; on lease basis for a period of 40 years.

