Gudur Narayana College Student Ends Life in Hostel Room

Two deaths were reported on the same day in Narayana Engineering College near Gudur on Saturday. A student pursuing engineering course, committed suicide in the hostel room. The warden, who was shocked to learn about it, died of a heart attack. The students and staff of the college were disheartened and shocked by the sudden turn of events.

According to the police report, Dharaneswara Reddy (21) from Pulivendula of YSR district was in his second year of CSE at Narayana Engineering College. The student is said to have ended his life by hanging himself from a fan when no one was in the room.

In the night, fellow students found out about this and informed the warden, Srinivasulunaidu (57). The warden was shocked by this. He collapsed there due to a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital by the hostel staff and said to have died while undergoing treatment. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the student's suicide. After collecting the details, the body of the student was shifted to Guduru Area Hospital.

The student unions are alleging that the student committed suicide due to pressure from the college management. It is suspected that the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) inspection of the college has been going on for three days, due to which the students have been put under severe pressure for records and otherwise.

It is said that in the past, many students of this college committed suicide because they could not bear the pressure of the management. The college management says that the reason for the student's suicide was the conflict in his family. Meanwhile, the police found a knife in the student's bag and seized it.