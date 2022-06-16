Gudiwada Amarnath Slams TDP Leaders Over Unparliamentary Language

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath came down heavily on Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading false propaganda during Mini Mahanadu in Anakapalli district.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the Minister said Naidu has been encouraging his party leaders to use foul language against the Chief Minister instead of playing the role of an efficient. He said Naidu did nothing to the state in his tenure and thus criticising the government with mala fide intentions.

The Minister listed out the welfare schemes being implemented in the state and asserted that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has done justice to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities and challenged Naidu if he can prove otherwise. He said Naidu should think why BCs, who supported TDP in the past, are following YSRCP and supporting the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy now.

He stated that the welfare schemes of the Chief Minister have won the hearts of people which was proved by the massive victory of the ruling party in 2019 and all the elections thereafter.