Vijayawada: A 31-year-old woman, a mother of four who had eloped with a 14-year-old boy was brought back to Gudivada police on Wednesday. The boy was handed over to his parents, Circle Inspector V. Durga Rao said.

The woman has been booked for kidnapping and also under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody.

The woman from Gudivada town of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district was living with her husband and children in a rented house in Balanagar area.

According to police, the woman was often seen playing games on mobile phones with children in her neighbourhood. Meanwhile, she got attracted to a 14-year-old boy and developed physical relations with him.

The boy, a student of Class 8 in an English medium school, was not attending the school regularly. The boy’s parents scolded him for frequently visiting the house of the neighbour. When he revealed this to her, she planned to elope with him.

On July 19, the woman took him to Hyderabad without informing her husband and children. As the boy was also missing, his parents grew suspicious. They registered a missing complaint with the police and suspected the involvement of the woman, a police official said.

After the woman spent a few days with the boy in Hyderabad, he wanted to go back to Gudivada. When the woman told him that she had no money, the boy contacted a few friends, requesting them for assistance. When he got no help from them, he called his parents and told them that he wanted to come back.

When the parents alerted, the police traced their location with the mobile phone signals. A police team went to Hyderabad on Tuesday night and brought them back to Gudivada the next day.