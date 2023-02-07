The war of words between Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and senior Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah continued for the second day , with the YSRCP leader tweeting a series of letters over Pawan Kalyan and his alliance with Chandrababu.

On Tuesday Gudivada Amarnath in a two-page letter addressed to Harirama Jogaiah, questioned his stance about whether Pawan Kalyan should support TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who had allegedly had a former Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga killed. " Will the Kapu community hail you for making such allegations against me? You are making allegations of me trying to distance Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan from the Kapus, I have no such intentions or strategies. Anyone who has a Kapu DNA will answer who killed Vangaveeti,” he said.

“It’s up to you to accept or retract your statements and version written in your book, but you have to clarify what the truth is because you were one among the many who said that the truth was that it was the TDP and Chandrababu who had Vangaveeti done to death. Regarding the two questions, you have asked. In 2024 our (YSR Congress Party) will win and YS Jagan will be the Chief Minister again. I strongly oppose Chandrababu Naidu who is against the Kapus and Pawan Kalyan who is out to sell the Kapu votes to the TDP. For the second query related to the EWS quota, the Supreme Court will give you the answer, and whatever the judgment may be ,our Government will follow it. The Kapus have received justice only because of our government which had hitherto never happened before," Amarnath asserted.

“ Regarding me and my father being Kapus or not we do not need your certificate to prove it. You cannot change our DNA, unlike yours which is filled with the ideologies of the TDP and the packages they have doled out, just because we are against Chandrababu and those who choose to seek alliances with him, he said rather strongly. “ I will still hold you in high regard and respect as we are true Kapus,” Amarnath stated in his third letter.

Earlier on Tuesday Gudivada Amarnath questioned the Kapu leader if he supported Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's alliance with Chandrababu Naidu. “You have said many times that Chandrababu Naidu killed Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga. Now will you support Pawan Kalyan who is ready to form alliances with Chandrababu," he asked while seeking clarification.

Earlier on Monday in response to Harirama Jogaiah calling him to be a ‘ political rookie’, he responded with a letter saying that those statements which were to be sent to Pawan Kalyan were accidentally sent to him, in a caustic tone. He further prayed to God that the senior leader’s health and mental faculties should be strong.

