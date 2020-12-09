Group 1 Exam: AP High Court Orders To Conduct As Per Schedule

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday had quashed the Writ Petition seeking the postponement of the APPSC Group -1 Mains exams.

The Bench after examining the writ petition that had come up for hearing today, directed the APPSC authorities to conduct the APPSC Group-I service (descriptive type) exams from the 14th of this month as per schedule.

As per reports 1,327 candidates who recently qualified for the group-1 mains examination, demanded the government defer the exam by three months, alleging that they were given only 45 days to prepare for the exam scheduled from December 14 to 20.

The APPSC board based on an earlier HC's order, revised the answer key and published a fresh list of qualified candidates. However, as per the selected candidates they were not given enough time to prepare for the exams.