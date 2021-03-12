Grand Celebrations Mark YSRCP 11th Foundation Day

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, known as YSRCP is celebrating its 11th year since its inception. As part of the celebrations, party workers have organised several programs to mark the milestone. The YSCRP founded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is known to strive for the development of the people. The party stands for its credibility and values.

YSR District:

In YSR District, on this special day, celebrations were held in a grand manner in Pulivendula. MP YS Avinash Reddy and YS Manohar Reddy unfurled the flag at the YSR Auditorium. Later, they cut the cake as well.

Vijayawada:

Commemorating the occasion, the party flag was hoisted at Vijayawada Poranki Center. Later, MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy cut the cake. All the party leaders and workers took part in the event.

Tirupati:

The 11th foundation day of the YSRCP was celebrated on a grand note in Tirupati. Minister Peddireddy Rama Chandra Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy unfurled the party flag. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Peddireddy said that the party had won the hearts of people. He further added that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of AP is implementing all the poll promises and people are very happy under YSCRP's governance. He said that the main aim of YSRCP is the welfare and development of the state.

Visakhapatnam:

The YSRCP leaders and party workers celebrated the 11th foundation day in Visakhapatnam city office. MLA Adeep Raju and party city president Vamsi Krishna hoisted the party flag. KK Raju, former ministers Pasupuleti Balaraju, Rehman, Thainala Vijay Kumar, Chokkakula Venkata Rao and Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Adeep Raju said that YS Jaganmohan Reddy founded the party for the welfare of the people. Sonia Gandhi and Chandrababu created a lot of problems for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he has bravely faced all of them.