Grama Ujala Scheme: YS Jagan Govt to Light Up AP Villages With LED Bulbs

Four high-capacity LED bulbs will be provided to each household at a cost of Rs. 10 per bulb. A Chandrasekhar Reddy the CEO of State Energy Conservation Corporation said that they are providing bulbs in rural areas at Rs.10 per piece under Grama Ujala Scheme.

He further told the media that Grama Ujala Scheme is being mplemented jointly by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Corporation in five different parts of the country.

India’s Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is investing Rs 450 crore for this scheme. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that the bulbs will be delivered to the following areas - Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vadnagar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Ara (Bihar).

Earlier, 9 volt LED bulbs were given to the people but now 12 volt bulbs will be given. When compared to normal bulbs, 12 voltage LED bulbs will save 75 percent power and these bulbs are 25 per cent more durable.

The CEO informed that in the first phase in Andhra Pradesh, 4 LED bulbs with 12 volts will be given to every house hold in Gunadala, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Nuzivid, Vijayawada Town and Vijayawada Rural in Krishna district. Four bulbs will be distributed to 8.83 lakh houses in Krishna district.

