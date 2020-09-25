Following the spate in temple attacks and destroying of idols, the Opposition has been trying hard to show that the YS Jagan-led government is "intolerant" towards Hinduism. However, the YSRCP government is leaving no stone turned to bring justice to the cases. It must be remembered that even though the Opposition tried to communalise the chariot burning incident in Sri Narasimha temple in Antarvedi, YS Jagan has ordered a CBI probe into it.

Now, in a bid to look after the places of worship, be it temple, mosque, churches or others, Krishna district has taken a step forward which may soon be emulated by other districts of the state.

Krishna district police has formed over 500 teams of ‘Grama Raksha Dalams’ (Village Defence Squads) that will guard places of worship. Every village in the district will have at least 10 volunteers. They will guard during night and report any suspicious activity, Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Dharmendra said, as reported by TNM.

Dharmendra said that the squads were formed after the Antarvedi incident. The DSP said that the squad has been formed based on the village's population and that interested youth will be recruited.

So far, in the district, the police formed 503 Raksha Dalams. He said that with their help, two robbery attempts were foiled. While one incident occured in Gudur mandal, Kappaladoddi, where the hundi of Anjaneya temple was stolen. The Raksha Dalam team nabbed them next day. The other incident took place in Gudevaripalem village, Kaikaluru constituency in a theft case in the church and the squad caught hold of the accused.