TADEPALLI:Speaking about the Nandyal tragic incident during the meeting with the minority community, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised serious concerns over the issue.

The Chief Minister had pointed out the lawyer who has been defending the two accused being an active TDP member. Showing documental evidence, CM stated ''Right after the two accused were being arrested, what came to my notice is very disappointing. A lawyer from the TDP party in the region, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao is trying to file a bail petition. He had also worked for Chandrababu Naidu for the State Kapu welfare development corporation as a nominee director in the year December 2015,'' he said.

He further added, "We are unable to win over the courts as they are taking their side. We have also witnessed the bail being granted. This will not stop us from fighting further. Today, we have moved forward to filing a bail cancellation petition. The TDP is trying to tarnish our image. They have been spreading rumours that the Government is trying to save the two accused in the case,'' he scoffed.

Speaking on the Nandyal suicide case the Chief Minister said, ''What happened with Abdul Salam and his family was truly tragic. As soon as I was informed about the incident, we had immediately taken action, legally. For the first time, the Government is filing a case on the police department. We see that justice is served for everyone equally. The officers were not only suspended, but also arrested,'' he explained.

"సలాం కుటుంబం చనిపోతూ సెల్ఫీ వీడియో నా దృష్టికి వచ్చిన వెంటనే ఏదీ ఆలోచన చేయలేదు. న్యాయబద్ధంగా ఏది చేయాలో దాని ప్రకారమే చేసాం. పోలీసుల మీద ఏ ప్రభుత్వం కేసులు పెట్టదు. మన ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చాక తనమన అనే బేధం చూడటం లేదు. పోలీసులైన ఒకటే, నేనైనా ఒకటే. ఎవరికైనా న్యాయం ఒక్కటిగానే ఉండాలి."

Within a day of the Chief Minister intervening, the accused in the Abdul Salam and family suicide case were not only suspended due to the status of the investigation, but also arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused procured a bail from the Sessions Court in Nandyal, only to see the AP Police filing a 'Bail Cancellation Petition' within no time. The accused having been an integral part of the local law enforcement machinery, if released on bail can hinder the investigation by tampering with the evidence, threatening the witnesses it being the reason for new ones not coming forward.