AMARAVATI: The state capital issue received a new, unexpected twist on Tuesday with the AP Secretariat Employees Association filing an implead petition in the case pertaining to the decentralization of the state administration presently pending in the state high court.

The petition read that the state capital is not a personal affair of the farmers who gave lands for the development of the capital region. “It is the right of all the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is only the state government, and not farmers, that should decide where the state capital should be established,” it said. The petition also questioned as to why the Rajadhani Parirakshana Samiti (capital protection committee) is obstructing the allocation of land to the poor while choosing not to respond when land allocations were made 114 times during the previous government.

The petition further said: “It is completely false to say that 70 percent of works pertaining to the development of the capital has already been completed. Petition opposing the decentralization of administration was filed in the high court purely to protect the vested real estate interests of some political leaders. There is absolutely no public interest in that petition. The Rajadhani Parirakshana Samiti (capital protection committee) has given false information to mislead the court. It would cost only Rs 70 crores for the shifting of the capital from Amaravati. No employee union has opposed the move,” said AP Secretariat Employees Association President Venkat Rami Reddy in the petition.