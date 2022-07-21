Govt in a Mission Mode to Fill up 10 Lakh Vacant Posts, Says MoS Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that over 9 lakh posts in various Central government departments were lying vacant as on March 1, 2021 and concerned Ministry or Department will take up the task of filling up vacant posts in various departments in a time bound manner.

In reply to a question by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who had asked about the details of the vacancies in various departments as the Prime Minister recently announced that the government will recruit 10 lakh people in all departments and ministries, Singh said “creation and filling up of posts in the Central Government is the responsibility of the concerned Ministry/Department and it is a continuous process,” adding all Ministries / Departments have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner.

The YSR Congress MP also asked the Minister of State if he had details on the vacancies in various offices of the Central Government in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Responding to an unstarred question from Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday, the MoS Jitendra Singh said that as per Annual Report of Pay Research Unit of Department of Expenditure, total 9,79,327 posts are lying vacant in Central Government Ministries as on 01.03.2021. He added, however, state-wise data is not maintained.

It may be recalled here that with the Opposition parties frequently raising the unemployment issue, the Prime Minister’s Office had on June 14 announced that 10 lakh people will be given jobs in the Central government in the next 18 months.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

According to media reports, the maximum vacancies are in the major ministries and departments including Posts, Defence (Civil), Railways and Revenue. As per reports, against nearly 15 lakh sanctioned posts in the Railways, about 2.3 lakh posts are vacant in the Railways Ministry.

