AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conducted a review meeting to address the plight of tobacco growers who are struggling to market their products following the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At the review meeting held at his camp office at Tadepalli, the government has taken key decisions to help the farmers. The government said it would intervene in the market. In this regard, it is said that a separate company will be set up and will function under an IAS officer. The government will also announce the minimum price of tobacco.

The auction will be conducted according to the prices fixed by the government at the tobacco procurement centers.

CM YS Jagan has also directed officials to take action against the tobacco traders and companies if they would not take part in purchasing tobacco.

He also stated that the licensed traders should participate in the auction of tobacco.

YS Jagan has instructed the authorities to make purchases in accordance with the stipulated target, otherwise, traders' licenses will be cancelled.

