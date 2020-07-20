AMARAVATI: Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh (Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill 2020 and Decentralisation of Administration-Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, aimed at the creation of three capitals for the state, have been sent to the Governor for his assent.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRC Party office, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the governor would take the decision in accordance with the rules.

He expressed outrage at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he is looking to stop the Bills to be approved and also he is only working for the development of one region, Sajjala said.

He recalled that the assembly had held a discussion on the two bills aimed at the creation of three capitals and they also got approved in the assembly for the second time.

Sajjala enraged that TDP members in the council had obstructed the bills and also criticized them for looking to procrastinate in the name of the select committee.

Stating that efforts are being taken by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of all regions in the state, Sajjala said, all the people of the state have supported the decentralization of governance for the development of all regions. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of not wanting the development of the state.

He also clarified that the development of all regions across the state will take place despite Chandrababu Naidu's conspiracies.