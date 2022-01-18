Government Issues Orders, Bans Chintamani Natakam Performance In AP

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued orders banning the performance of the Chintamani drama in the state. AP Special Chief Secretary, Dept of Culture, Tourism & Youth, Rajat Bhargava issued GO No.7 banning the Chintamani drama. AP Aryavaishya Sangam members expressed happiness over the order as a particular character shows them in poor light.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that the state government had issued orders following the Aryavaishyas' request to ban the Chintamani Padya Natakam’, which was seen as degrading to Arya Vaishyas.

Telugu play writer Mahakavi Kallakuri Narayana Rao who was also a social reformer, cinematographer, and nationalist wrote the play Chintamani around 100 years ago, which was very popular on stage. It was also made into a movie twice in Telugu once in 1933 & in 1956 with NT Rama Rao, Bhanumathi, and Jamuna in the lead roles.

The Arya Vaishyas or baniya community in Andhra have been portrayed in such a manner and they have been up in arms against the play for a long time. The issue had cropped during the centenary celebrations of the play which was held in Eluru of West Godavari.

Arya Vaishya representatives reportedly took up the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the Youth, Tourism and Culture department to issue necessary orders on the issue. Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava issued orders on Monday night imposing a ban on staging Chintamani Natakam in the State.

In another statement, Kuppam Prasad, chairman of the Aryavaishya Welfare-Development Corporation, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing respect towards the Arya Vaishyas ( trading community) and taking the decision to ban the Chintamani drama or its show performances anywhere in the State.

