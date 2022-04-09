Government Advisor Sajjala Meets CM YS Jagan as Preparations for New Cabinet Begin

Arrangements are underway for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers nearby state Secretariat premises. The previous oath-taking ceremony was also held here. YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram and political secretary Muthyala Raju are reviewing the preparation for Monday’s ceremony. Sources say the new council of ministers in the YS Jagan government are expected to be sworn-in on April 11.

Meanwhile, the Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday. He had a meeting with the CM for about two hours on Friday night. Sajjala may have discussed cabinet expansion with the chief minister. It may be recalled here, Sajjala had said the chief minister was the decision-maker for constituting a new council of ministers.