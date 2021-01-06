Governance Is Above Religion: Ambati Rambabu On TDP's Dirty Politics

Amaravati: Affirming that governance is above religion, MLA Ambati Rambabu lambasted the opposition TDP leaders for trying to portray the government as anti-Hindu. He stated that opposition party members are vandalizing temples for political gains and appealed to the people not to fall for their words.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the governance is above any religion and the State government is only trying to change the lives of the poor through better welfare activities and not their religions. He said that some parties have been trying to profit by turning politics around religion to revive their existence as they suffered a huge defeat in the last elections, getting rejected by the people, adding that the temples were being vandalised according to a plan with clear political interests.

Ambati Rambabu criticised opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for using religion to increase the vote bank and said that Naidu has been acting out of frustration with a deluded mind and intentionally rubbing this on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that Chandrababu is behaving like a savior of the Hindu religion, but in reality, he had no respect towards any religion other than his caste. He questioned Chandrababu why did he place Buddha’s picture in his office despite being a Hindu, while Amaravati represents Amaralingeswara Swamy. He said that the same Chandrababu Naidu during his rule had demolished 40 temples overnight and put them in the trash, tried to sell Amaralingeswara temple lands, and even offered prayers by wearing shoes, showing no respect or faith towards god.

Further, he stated that Chandrababu Naidu has been encouraging temple attacks only to save his party from diminishing and said that God will not forgive him for doing politics over the temples. ‘There are many castes and religions in our country and in Andhra Pradesh, where all are living together with peace and harmony. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father YS Rajashekar Reddy are Christian by birth and it does not come in the way of good governance, he added.