Gorantla Madhav, Kuruva Representatives Call Onn CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and representatives of Madasi Kuruva and Madari Kuruva associations called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday.

The Kuruva representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for changing the jurisdiction of issuing caste certificates of Madasi Kuruvas and Madari Kuruvas from RDO to MRO.

Expressing happiness over the decision, they informed the Chief Minister that the decision would benefit the Kuruva communities immensely.

They felicitated him with a traditional Kambalias and brought their problems to his notice. The Chief Minister responded favourably and promised to look into their issues.

Kuruva representatives Sunkanna, Sivalinga, Somalnga, Sairam and Maddilete were among those who accompanied the MP.

