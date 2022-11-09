Goods Train Derails Near Rajamahendravaram, SCR Cancels Several Trains

Rajamahendravaram: A goods train derailed near Rajamahendravaram station and overturned. Following this, trains are only allowed on a single track. Nine trains have been cancelled because of this

A goods train derailed and overturned near Rajamahendravaram station. The incident took place at 3 am on Wednesday morning. The railway staff reached there to take up the repair works.

After the goods train derailed, the movement of other trains continued on just one track. The South Central Railway has announced that 9 trains scheduled to leave today will be cancelled completely and two partially. Vijayawada Railway DRM tweeted to this effect.

The cancelled trains list includes Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Guntur-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada-Kakinada port. Vijayawada-Lingampally train (12805) will run 2 hours late, railway officials said. Visakha railway station was crowded this morning as many trains were cancelled and others were running late. On the other hand, after the repair of the tracks at Rajamahendravaram was completed, the line was cleared and sent to Seshadri Express.