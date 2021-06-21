Good News For Unemployed Youth in AP: Check Govt Job Notification

Andhra Pradesh: Good news for the unemployed in Andhra Pradesh. A notification for volunteer jobs in the East Godavari district has been issued, with the following details.

In Andhra Pradesh, authorities have once again released a notification for the recruitment of volunteers. The state of Andhra Pradesh recently issued a series of recruitment notices for volunteer positions.

Officials in the Vizianagaram district have recently issued a notification to fill vacant volunteer positions.

The authorities have recently announced the recruitment of a total of 187 village volunteers.

According to the notification, those who have cleared Grades 10 and 12 are eligible to apply for these positions. According to the announcement, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Candidates who apply online will be interviewed and a final decision will be made. Questions about current government schemes and programmes will be asked during the interview. Those who have worked in service organizations will be given preference.

The deadline for applying for these positions is the 24th of this month (June). Candidates who are eligible and interested are required to apply by that date.

Official Website: Link