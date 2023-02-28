Good News For APSRTC Employees

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to pay all the promoted RTC employees as per the new PRC.

On the directions of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the orders were released on February 24. As per the revised new PRC, all the RTC workers will receive wages on March 1. In addition to this, the salary arrears due to them from the date of promotion will also be paid as per the new PRC.

There are 51,488 RTC employees across the state in the Public Transport Department (RTC). Of these, 2,096 were promoted. The finance department objected that the promotion was done without the government's permission, contrary to DPC rules. The new PRC, which came into effect from September last year, cannot be applied to them, it was said. Excluding those who have been promoted, 49,392 people are being implemented with the new PRC from September 1, 2022.

This matter was recently brought to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy by the trade unions.

The CM responded positively and ordered the officials to take steps to do justice to them. As a result, orders were issued on Feb 24 to apply the new PRC to those who have been promoted also and pay the dues. 2,096 people will be benefited by this decision. Among them are 27 Depot Managers, 18 Assistant DMs, 148 Grade-1 Conductors, 332 Grade-1 Drivers, 197 Assistant Depot Clerks, 345 Artisans, 198 Mechanics, 322 Supervisors, 44 Security Department and others. There are 465 people in all.