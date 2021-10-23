Good News For APSRTC Employees

Good News for the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Corporation (RTC) employees who have crossed 55 years of age. After RTC merged with Andhra Pradesh government, the latter decided to scrap the Staff Benevolent Trust (SBT).

The Staff Benevolent Trust scheme was started in 1989 with an idea to help the employees in need of financial help. Now, the Andhra Pradesh government is going to reintroduce SBT; With the implementation of the scheme, nearly 10,000 employees are going to be benefitted. The SBT Fund has been maintained for many years. A total of Rs 1.50 lakh will be given from SBT in case of the death of an employee or retirement of the RTC worker.

After the merger of RTC with AP government, in place of SBT, 'Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance Scheme' (APGLI) came into existence and this is for employees who are under 55 years of age. So, the RTC unions demanded the reintroduction of the SBT Fund for workers over 55 years of age in the RTC. The AP government has responded positively to the proposals made by the RTC officials. Now, employees who are above 55 years of age should contribute Rs.100 to the SBT fund. The government has issued orders to this effect on Friday.