Good News to AP Secretariat Employees
Job unions had written to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting the same. CM authorised the request to extend the housing facility to them.
Vijayawada: The AP Secretariat Employees Union had requested that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to extend the housing facility to employees of the Secretariat and Heads of Departments employees by another six months. The union's request was met with positivity by CM Jagan. The Secretariat Employees Union's president, Venkatramireddy, said they had decided to extend the free housing for another six months.