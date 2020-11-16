Good News For AP Citizens: COVID Deaths Falls To Single Digits in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh government has good news for people on the occasion of Diwali. Coronavirus death cases have fallen to single-digit numbers for the first time since COVID infections were reported in the state. In the bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Saturday, 79,823 people underwent coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, and 1,657 were diagnosed as being positive. The total number of corona infections in the state are 8,52,955.

Seven people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Two succumbed to the infection in Krishna district, one in Anantapur, one in Chittoor, one in East Godavari, one in Guntur, and one in Kurnool. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in the state so far to 6,854.

The number of patients who recovered from COVID19 is 2,155. With this, 8,26,344 people in the state are currently fully recovered and discharged, while there are currently 19,757 active cases. The government has so far tested 91,01,048 samples across the state, the health bulletin released by the AP government stated.

COVID cases in the last 24 hours