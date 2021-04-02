Good Friday Reminds Us Of Jesus Christ's Sacrifice: AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Good Friday shared his thoughts on Social media. In a Twitter post, the YSRCP supremo urged everyone to observe the occasion at their homes, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

"Good Friday commemorates the sacrifice of Jesus. Love for humanity, compassion for the helpless, forgiveness for enemies, immense patience and boundless sacrifice is the message that Jesus gave in his lifetime to mankind." #GoodFriday - wrote Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Twitter post wishing everyone.

Check out his tweet here:

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on this occasion. In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices of Christ.

This year, Christians have been urged to observe Good Friday and Easter by staying at homes due to Coronavirus infection being in a rampant state in India.

Good Friday and Easter are observed to mark the death anniversary of Jesus Christ and to offer him prayers for his sacrifice. This year, Good Friday is being observed on April 2nd, 2021.