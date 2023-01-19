NTR District: Gollapudi police and revenue officials on Thursday took steps to ensure that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders vacate the premises in which the party office was functioning at the One Town Center in the town. This was done after the property owner had approached the District Collector seeking cancellation of the gift deed she had given in favour of her son Chinna who was also a TDP member. The said property was given on lease to the TDP for the past few years.

As per the Collector’s orders, the police and revenue officials seized the place to hand it over to Sesharathnam. Heavy security was deployed to ensure that the property was vacated without any issue from the local TDP leader.

On Wednesday TDP leader and former minister, Devineni Uma forcefully tried to enter the property and created a ruckus. He abused the local police and staged a dharna there. The property owner Sesharathnam flayed the TDP leader for the nuisance he created and said that it was not right on his part to abuse the police. She also spelled out the legal aspects of her property in an interview with the media.

The office was demolished and the property was rightfully handed over to Sesharathnam.

