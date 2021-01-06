In a shocking incident a man was brutally murdered by a few assailants. The incident took place in Pedapudi mandal, Gollala Mamidada village. The deceased was identified as Suryanaryana Reddy. He was one of the accused in the murder case of Kovvuru Indra Reddy who was murdered on March 1st, 2020 at Gollala Mamidada village.

A few unidentified persons stabbed Surya Narayana Reddy to death. He was standing outside his house on Tuesday morning. The assailants allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of Surya Narayana Reddy and stabbed him multiple times. Local who panicked over the situation informed the police. They rushed to the spot and the victim was found dead. Police registered a case and the dead body was shifted to the local government body for post-mortem. Police suspect that old rivarly might be the reason for the murder.