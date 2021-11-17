God's Grace, People's Blessings Helped Us Win: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of the state for YSRCP's victory in the Elections to municipality, corporation and panchayats.

In his tweet he stated that it was because of the grace of God and blessings of people that YSRCP could emerge victorious. He said not just towns even cities had stood by the party and thanked everyone for ensuring a win for the party.

Here's a look at his tweet...