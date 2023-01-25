VISAKHAPATNAM: Godi Aruna, Vice-president of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) women’s wing, resigned from the party on Wednesday alleging sexual harassment by a senior TDP leader from Kurnool district.

Despite making several complaints to the party's high command including TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP Mahila President Vangalapudi Anitha, she said that no one paid heed to her complaint. She released a statement to the media after submitting her resignation sharing her ordeal in the TDP. Godi Aruna revealed that a TDP leader from the Dhone constituency was sexually harassing her and behaved indecently for the past year.

Despite several complaints, she said that the party higher-ups ignored her pleas. Godi Aruna who hailed from Madhurawada in the Visakhapatnam district was serving the party for ten years. Lamenting that as a BC women leader, she had faced this situation and that not just the women cadre even the women leaders were deprived of security in the party, Aruna said.

She also accused the state women's president, Anitha, and other leaders of supporting the person who was harassing her. Nobody came in She resigned from the post of TDP State woman vice-presidentship and the TDP membership. Aruna is also serving as the State General Secretary of the State Vishwa Brahmin Association. In an interview with Sakshi TV, she stated that the PA of Dhone leader and former deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy Ramanachari was harassing her and interfering in her party activities.

