AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, said that the next 48 hours were crucial and directed officials to ensure that Rs 2,000 financial assistance and basic essentials should be delivered to the affected people in the floods-affected areas in the State.

He held a video conference with the district officials on Monday morning to take stock of the flood situation and the relief measures being undertaken in the State. Collectors and officials of six flood-affected districts of Alluri Seetharama Raju , Eluru , Konaseema, West Godavari and East Godavar participated in this video conference.

Even as the flood waters in the river Godavari were slowly receding relief efforts needed to be stepped up, he said and this responsibility rests on the shoulders of senior officers and district collectors. "In the next 48 hours, no house should be left out and Rs 2,000 assistance should be given along with 25 kgs of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of onions and 1 kg of palm oil should be provided to the flood affected families," the Chief Minister said. Speaking further the Chief Minister said that, "Distribution of ration and relief essentials should be intensified in every village and district collectors and senior officials should take this as a challenge,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with flood victims and told them to provide good food and safe drinking water ensuring proper hygiene in the relief camps. As officials stated that so far one person died due to floods, he asked them to provide immediate relief to the kin of the deceased. He instructed the officials to focus on providing emergency medical services with required physicians and staff, as infections are likely to spread due to floods.

“Treat affected families with a humanitarian approach. So far only one person has died and provide immediate compensation to the affected family. Continue to establish relief camps wherever required and ensure that the people are provided hygienic food and safe drinking water,” YS Jagan said.

As soon as the water recedes, the officials have been ordered to inspect the culverts and bridges and make necessary repairs. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pay special attention to the weak embankments of Godavari and told them to continue patrolling, as the drains are likely to be blocked.

“ Estimation of crop and property losses should be completed within 10 days after the flood water recedes. Pay special attention to pregnant women and take them to hospitals. Ensure availability of medical officers and specialists at the camps as there are chances of epidemics spreading due to floods. Chlorination should be continued, hospitals should have adequate staff and medicines," the Chief Minister instructed.

YS Jagan also ordered for sanitation staff to be brought in from neighboring districts to flood-affected areas. He also instructed that there should be no shortage of accommodation and food facilities for these staff and the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Departments officials should take care of this, he said. In the case of livestock, the Chief Minister ordered that fodder should be provided to the cattle and assess damages if any. Electricity restoration and repair work should be given top priority in flood-affected areas, he said.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad and senior officials of various departments attended the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters in the river Godavari started receding, falling below the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday night. Around 626 villages in five districts of Andhra Pradesh still remain marooned. State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said 97,205 persons were evacuated from flood-hit villages,56 medical camps were organized in the flood-affected areas, and 84,734 of them were lodged in 191 relief camps.

"The inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained at 24.74 lakh cusecs. It is expected to go further down but people in habitations along the river course still need to be vigilant till the flood fully recedes," Ambedkar said in a release.

