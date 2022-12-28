Global Tech Summit 2023 Join Hands with NRDC, APIS to Honour Tech Innovation in India

Visakhapatnam: The Global Tech Summit 2023 organisers today unveiled a three-minute video highlighting the significance of the tech summit and how it is elevating India's G20 Presidency, becoming a go-to-platform for tech entrepreneurial opportunities, and showcasing Indian tech power to the world.

The Global Tech Summit 2023 announced an “Innovation Awards” section, in partnership with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), that recognizes and showcases innovation in emerging technologies in the fields of agriculture and healthcare.

Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, lead organiser of Global Tech Summit 2023 revealed this in Visakhapatnam today to the media alongside the key representatives from the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the governments of India and Andhra Pradesh.

The summit, which is set to take place in Visakhapatnam, is expected to attract over 1,000 business delegations and 10,000 participants. It will cover a range of technology-related topics and feature guest speakers from diverse backgrounds. The NRDC and APIS will also join forces with the summit to showcase and reward innovation in India.

The Global Scale Summit will feature a range of tech-related topics, including pharma tech, edutech, agritech, fintech, metaverse, biotech, and startup fest.

Addressing the media, the Honorable Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, and IT, Shri Gudivada Amarnadh, extended the Ministry's cooperation and support and urged the Global Tech Summit leaders to actively promote the Andhra Pradesh economy while explaining the significance of the Vizag G20 summit meetings. Visakhapatnam is becoming a hub for global meetings under the leadership of the chief minister, Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The summit will highlight futuristic developments in technology and their impact worldwide.

Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and MD of Pulsus Group, said that the Global Tech Summit 2023, along with India's G-20 presidency, has conducted road shows in several cities in India and will conduct more in the coming weeks in cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Dubai, Brussels, and New York. The “Innovation Awards” section, in partnership with NRDC and APIS, will showcase and reward India's innovation.”

Shri MVV Satynaranayana, a Member of Parliament, praised the Global Tech Summit team for organizing an excellent and well-attended roadshow despite the global economic recession. The attendance and feedback from the completed and proposed national and international roadshows confirm that the Vizag Tech Summit is becoming the global tech summit and will continue to have strong momentum and growth in the future. This aligns with the strong pipeline of digital tech in Visakhapatnam, which has the potential to become a tech hub destination in the future.

Dr. Bijay Kumar Sahu, NRDC regional director, said that the NRDC has been looking for opportunities to collaborate with Pulsus Group and is pleased to partner with the Global Tech Summit 2023. The NRDC will support the summit through its jury knowledge partnership and will also provide a platform for showcasing India's innovation. The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, represented by its president, Dr. T. Anil Kumar, also expressed its support for the summit and its goal of making India a destination for tech innovation.

Dr. Anil Kumar, AP Innovation Society CEO, said, "On behalf of the APIS, we would be happy to associate with the Global Tech Summit as a state knowledge partner for making an incredible Tech Summit that showcased Vizag's dynamic and growing tech sector and innovation leadership.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor Professor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy said, we will provide the necessary support to the proposed global tech summit.

The Vizag Tech Summit which will be held on 16-17th February 2023 is supported by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government of India, the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and organized by Pulsus Group. The platform which anticipates culmination of projects worth Rs. 3000 Cr aims to provide a space for influential tech and business leaders from around the world to connect and share insights.