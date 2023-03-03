Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the gathering at the Global Investors Summit and announced several investments in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said,” the state government has received 340 investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore providing employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors. 92 MoUs worth 11.85 lakh crore, creating 4 lakh jobs will be executed today.”

The Chief Minister also reiterated that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. I will be shifting to Visakhapatnam soon, YS Jagan added.

