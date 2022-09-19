Global Investors’ Summit to be Held in Visakhapatnam in Feb 2023

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday announced that a Global Investors’ Summit will be held in Visakhapatnam in February 2023. He said the global summit is being held to attract large-scale investments to the state.

Speaking at the Annual General Body (AGM) meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (FAPCCI), the Minister for Industries and Commerce Amarnath said the investment summit was supposed to be held two years ago but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Commerce and Industry ministry to hold the global investment conference early next year, he said.

The Chief Minister has described the industrialists as brand ambassadors of the state, Amarnath said while adding the industrialists can bring about a positive change in the state. He assured industrialists to change. The minister assured that he would help the members of FAPCCI in resolving their issues.

The Minister for Industries and Commerce further said the government is in the process of setting up a women entrepreneurs' park soon. He said given the demand from women entrepreneurs, these parks will be set up in other districts as well.

