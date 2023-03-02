Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2023 tomorrow. The Andhra Pradesh State Government is organising the two-day Gsummit 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 for the first time. Investors from 25 countries will be taking part in the Summit where the State will be showcasing the investment opportunities in AP.

“ We are not just implementing free welfare schemes; we consider this as an investment in human resources and skill development. If the government does not think in this manner then we cannot achieve any progress. We are also equipping our students with the resources they need to stand on their own feet and reach higher goals, which is why we are improving the educational and making them partners in development,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday ahead of the Global Investors Summit being held in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister who was addressing the national media in the run-up to the GIS showcased the strengths of the State which included a 974 km long coastline, the second largest in the country, and an uninterrupted power supply available among others. He emphasised the government's commitment to the betterment of the state. Without corruption or leakage, a direct benefit transfer of over Rs. 1.92 lakh crore has been given covering every segment, he said. We are moving ahead proactively according to the views of industrialists. That is why giants like Ambani, Birla, Adani, Bangur, and Dalmia are now coming to our state. If there are 11 industrial corridors coming up in the country, three of them are in our state, he highlighted.

We have 48 types of minerals available here which is suitable for mineral-based industries. We have 82 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity and 34 gigawatts of pumped storage projects, the Chief Minister said. AP will play a key role in green and hydro energy in the future, he said. We are focussing on attracting investment in post-based industries like green hydrogen and pumped storage power generation from renewable sources.

The state, which has been topping the Centre's ease of doing business index ranking for the past three years and is rolling out the red carpet to investors offering them all permissions in flat 21 days failing which permissions are deemed granted.

We are also assuring prospective investors the fastest single-window clearances, multiple seaports, quality power supply, abundant land bank, and modern infrastructure.

AP contributes 8 percent of national exports and is home to a diversified portfolio of industries such as automobiles, chemicals, aerospace, defence, pharma, textiles etc), and world-class infrastructure in seaports roads, startups, and tourism.

The Chief Minister also said while the state has six operational ports it is also building three more ports and an investment of around Rs 4,000 crore each.

The Chief Minister also mentioned 89 large projects are under active implementation with a total investment of Rs 2.2 lakh crore, with the potential to create 20,000 jobs. From a ready to move in perspective for an industrialist the state offers 48000 acres of nearly developed industrial land bank and five to seven years of tax waivers/refunds, the Chief Minister said.

He also added that the state is also home to 530 industrial estates, 293 industrial parks, 31 MSME parks, six special economic zones, three information technology SEZs.

The Chief Minister while highlighting the support of the Centre mentioned that any state needs the cooperation of the central government. That is why we want a friendly atmosphere with the BJP at the Centre. The interests of our state are more important to us than politics. Our government's policy is to do what the people want. That is why our government is doing what the poor want in reality. That is why we are moving forward rapidly in the pursuit of sustainable development goals, he stated. (with inputs from Sakshi and PTI)

Preparations are in full swing in Visakhapatnam for the AP Global Investors’ Summit to be held on the 3rd and 4th of March.

I welcome everyone to come and experience the beauty and vibrancy of our Andhra Pradesh! I look forward to seeing you soon! #APGIS2023 pic.twitter.com/ZP1zTy3PXV — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 27, 2023

The Chief Minister will leave for Visakhapatnam to attend the Global Investors Summit. He will leave Tadepalli at 4 pm and reach AU engineering college grounds where the AP government is hosting the Summit on Friday. The Chief Minister will hold one-to-one discussions with investors and industrialists at the venue after the inaugural session. He will also host a dinner for GIS delegates on Friday. He will leave Visakhapatnam at 2 pm on Saturday after attending the valedictory ceremony.

Also Read: KTR Wishes Sister State AP On The Occasion Of Global Investors Summit In Vizag