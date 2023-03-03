Global Investors Summit 2023 Highlights

Global Investor Summit began on a grand note at Andhra University college grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The industrialists who attended the summit have spoken about the opportunities and investments in AP.

Speaking at the summit,Sumit Bidani, CEO of KNAUF India said, “We commissioned a state-of-the-art plant in Sri City and is one of the biggest in terms of capacity in India. The government of AndhraPradesh has helped us establish the plant in record time.”

Masahiro Yamaguchi, Toray Industries has spoken about the strong infrastructure and industry support provided by the state of AndhraPradesh.

Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kab Dong Lee said that the support we got from the AP government is incredible. The representative added that KIA will play a key role in the development of Andhra Pradesh. The state has the largest coastline and it is rich in natural and skilled resources and is an ideal destination for investors.

Preetha Reddy, vice chairman of Apollo Hospitals recalled former chief minister Late Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s services to the health care sector. Andhra Pradesh has done a lot for people seeking good healthcare. YSR Aarogyasri is a stellar example of this. It is being implemented in other countries too, she added.