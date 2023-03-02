AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday for a two-day trip, where he will attend the much–anticipated Global Investors Summit 2023 hosted by the State government.

The Chief Minister left his residence at Tadepalli at 4 pm and reached Visakhapatnam. As per his schedule released by the CMO, the Chief Minister will reach AU Engineering College grounds where the Summit is being held by 9 am on Friday.

He would stay at the GIS venue throughout the day and hold one-to-one discussions with investors and industrialists at the venue after the inaugural session. The CM will also host the dinner for delegates of GIS between 8 pm-9 pm at the MGM park hotel on Friday.

After participating in the second day of the GIS session on the 4th of March, he will leave Visakhapatnam at 2 pm on Saturday after attending the valedictory ceremony.

