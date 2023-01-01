AMARAVATI: The Global Investment Summit will be held on March 3 and 4 at Visakhapatnam in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The global summit is being held to attract large-scale investments to the state. The investment summit was supposed to be held two years ago but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the Commerce and Industry Ministry to hold the global investment conference early next year. He unveiled the logo of the `Global Investors Summit-2023′ in November last year.

In 2022, the AP State government cleared investment proposals worth ₹1,26,750 crore, of which ₹81,000 crore were towards green energy projects. 2023 will be bigger as we put all our strength behind the Global Investment Summit in March 3 & 4 in Vizag. AP is rising. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) January 1, 2023

Aimed at attracting large-scale investments to the state, it will also be the first mega-global investors' summit by the YSR Congress Party government after it came to power in 2019. Meanwhile, the cabinet gave its nod to the investment proposals worth Rs 1,26,748 crore of the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). The massive investments are expected to create 40,330 direct employees over the next seven years. Of the total, Rs 81,000 crore would be invested in green energy projects that would generate 17,930 MW of power.

