Give Priority to Women in Recruitment of PHC Doctors: Andhra CM

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to pay special attention towards women and girls' health by taking an active part in the Swechha programme once a month and said that priority should be given to women in the recruitment of PHC doctors.

He ordered the officials to put up hoardings in village and ward secretariats on Aarogya Sri displaying the contact details of Arogya Mitras and create awareness on the referral programme. Also, the list of empanelled hospitals should be made available for the public on digital platforms.

