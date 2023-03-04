ADVANTAGE ANDHRA PRADESH |Global Investors Summit 2023: Visakhapatnam: Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for Andhra Pradesh is turning true on Day 2 of the Global Investment Summit. The day saw many companies from India and abroad signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the government.

The AP government has signed a total of 352 MoUs of worth INR 13,05,663 lakh crore which 260 MoUs are signed today in more than 13 sectors. Today, the government has signed 260 MoUs worth INR 1.17 lakh crore.

Sector Wise MoUs

The agriculture department saw 15 MoUs worth INR 1160 crore generating employment and the Animal Husbandry department signed 8 MoUs worth INR 1020 crore that will generate 3750 employment opportunities in the state.

The highest number, 117 MoUs were signed in the Tourism sector today which were worth INR 22,096 crore that will generate more than 30,000 employments in the state.

The Energy department saw 40 MoUs worth INR 8,84,823 crore which will generate nearly 2 lakh employment opportunities for the people of the state.

The sectors that have attracted investments include Energy Department, Industries & Commerce Department, IT & ITES Department, Tourism Department, and Agriculture & Animal Husbandry.

Amongst the major investors are, Reliance has signed 1 MoUs with an investment of INR 50,000 crores which will generate employment for 10,000 people. HPCL Energy has signed 1 MoU with an investment of INR 14.3 crores which will generate employment for 1500 people. HCL Technologies has signed 2 MoUs with an investment of INR 22 crores which will generate employment for 5,000 people. Flipkart has signed 2 MoUs with an investment of INR 20 crores generating employment for 300 people.

Earlier on Day 1, the AP government signed 92 MoUs worth INR 11,87,756 lakh crores.

The Energy Department attracted 35 investment proposals with INR 8.25 lakh crore investment generating 1.33 lakh employment.

Followed by Industries & Commerce which attracted around 41 proposals with an investment of INR 3.20 lakh crore that will generate 1.79 lakh employment.

The IT and ITES Department managed to get 6 proposals with an investment of INR 32,944 crores which will generate employment for 64,815 people.

The Tourism Department managed to get 10 proposals with an investment of INR 8,718 crores which will generate employment for 13,400 people of the state.

Amongst the major investors are, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has signed 3 MoUs with an investment of INR 2,35,000 crore which will generate employment for 77,000 people.

JSW Group signed 6 MoUs, the largest amongst the lot with an investment of INR 50,632 crore which will generate employment for 9,500 people.

Whereas ABC Limited has signed 1 MoU with an investment of INR 1.20 lakh crore generating employment 7000 people of Andhra Pradesh.

Aurobindo Group signed 5 MoU’s with an investment of INR 10,365 crores which will generate employment for 5,250 people.

Adani Green Energy has signed 2 MoUs with an investment of INR 21,820 crores which will generate employment for 14,000 people.

Aditya Birla Group has signed 2 MoUs with an investment of INR 9,300 crores which will generate employment for 2,850 people.

Jindal Steel has signed 1 MoU with an investment of INR 7,500 crores which will generate employment for 2,500 people.

