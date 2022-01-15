Nine girls from Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) are overjoyed after their science projects were selected among the 75 winners in the ATL Space Challenge 2021, which was organized by the Atal Innovation Mission in collaboration with ISRO and CBSE.

Three of the 75 winning projects are from Andhra Pradesh. The three winning teams comprising three girls each are from APSWR Centre of Excellence, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, APSWR, Markapur, Prakasam, and APSWR, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram.

One of the three winning projects from the state was the Dhawan Space Rover, a working prototype model that can travel in space, developed by Urmila of Class 8, Y Jessica, and E Arundhati of Class 9 from the AP Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam under the theme Inhabit Space.

According to APSWR authorities, the three teams have been given the option to participate in virtual sessions on innovation, space science, and technology hosted by the Atal Innovation Mission, ISRO, the Central Board of Secondary Education, and the NITI Aayog. ISRO and NITI Aayog will present the teams with gifts.

G Lavanya, R Poojitha and K Chinnammi of class 9 of APSWR Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, got the national-level recognition for their ‘Creative Model of 3D Pragyan Rover’.

