RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A youg girl in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was drugged, gang-raped repeatedly for several days and kept in illegal confinement by a gang of petty offenders. Shocking details of the heinous crime came to light late after the victim narrated her horror experience following treatment at a government hospital.

According to Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry) North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police TSN Rao, the victim is the second daughter of a single parent in Madhurapudi of Korukonda mandal. A widow, she has been taking care of her three daughters alone since the time her husband passed away several years ago.

Anita, a friend of the victim, who cleared 10th standard, promised to get her a job in a shop, took her to Rajamahendravaram on July 12th. In the evening, Anita returned to the village but the girl was untraceable. Suspecting trouble, her mother approached the Korukonda police who probed the matter and finally traced the girl on July 16th night.

By then the girl was very weak and in an unconscious state. She was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital where she was treated. As the girl began revealing what happened to her, startling details emerged. Anita, who promised to get her a job, turned out to be the blacksheep in the incident.

Anita, a drug addict, has close contacts with the Quarry Area criminal gang, locally known as 'blade batch'. With nefarious intentions in mind, Anita tricked the victim in the name of getting her a job and handed over the girl to the gang.

The gang members took the unsuspecting girl to a rom near the Gokavaram busstand in Rajamahendravaram and drugged her into unconsciousness before repeatedly gang-raping her. The girl mentioned in her complaint to the police that she was also severely tortured by these monsters.

Swinging into action, the police arrested seven accused in the case. Investigation is on in the case.