Get Your Booster Shot Within 75 Days: Visakha DHMO

Maharanipet (Visakhapatnam South): With an objective to administer booster shots to 3.5 crore, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday launched the free vaccination programme in the state.

As part of the state-wide vaccination drive, the public health workers in Visakhapatnam district are administering booster doses to eligible persons in King George Hospital, Government hospitals, Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Rural Health Centres. The booster dose is being administered at 63 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), 8 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Area hospital, and Health Centres in Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi and Bheemili areas of the district

The public health department has targeted to administer Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a total of 14,57,463 people. Among them, over 9 lakh people are in the age group of 18-44 years while 5 lakh plus people are in the age group of 45-59 years. So far, 5,340 people have been given the booster dose.

The free booster vaccination drive will run for 75 days i.e., from July 15 to September 30. The District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vijayalakshmi said that as per the government's directives, everyone should get a booster dose during this period. A total of 20,85,216 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 in Visakhapatnam district while the number of people who received both the doses are 21,81,642.

Healthcare workers, frontline workers, citizens in the age group of 18-44 years, 45-59 years and above 60 years including teenagers in the age group of 12-14 years and 15-18 years should compulsorily get the booster dose vaccination, the DMHO said.

Citizens who have already taken doses of anti-Covid19 vaccines and there’s a recommended gap of 6 months between the second dose and the booster dose, should register using their Aadhaar card within the stipulated time and get the booster dose vaccination.

